Home renovators catch a 3-foot snake, only to realize its 'friend' escaped the paint can

The discovery points to a real issue many homeowners face when opening up older structures.

A home renovation project took a turn into nightmare fuel after one snake was found in the ceiling, and a second snake is still on the loose.

What happened?

Clover Hill Acres (@CloverHillsAcres_) shared the renovation update in a new TikTok. It wrote, "Don't know how many parts there will be to this series, but we caught the main one it's 3 feet long at least."

It added that another snake had "escaped from the paint can so TBD on if this problem is solved lol."

Other things uncovered during the work included "a snake skeleton in the wall, a newspaper from 1939, and a bunch of razor blades!"

Why does it matter?

While the tone of the post is playful, the discovery points to a real issue many homeowners face when opening up older structures. Walls, crawl spaces, and sheds can become shelter for animals.

Renovation work can expose animals that have been using walls or debris-filled spaces for warmth, safety, or access to prey such as rodents. In many cases, these encounters are partly driven by human activity, as development and habitat disruption push wildlife into closer contact with people and buildings.

That overlap can create risks on both sides.

People may panic and get hurt trying to remove an animal, while snakes are often killed even though many are nonvenomous and play an important role in controlling pests. In this case, the creators said they "relocated it."

Discoveries behind the walls may also include animal remains, sharp debris, and other hazards that call for caution, protective gear, and, when necessary, help from wildlife professionals.

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