'So jealous of how big everything is': Zone 6B gardener's beds are bursting with tomatoes, beans, and peppers

One garden update is garnering attention after the grower showed off her backyard with stunning produce, blooming sunflowers, vine-grown tomatoes, and bean beds overflowing.

What happened?

In a recent check-in on TikTok, Hollie (@homegrownhollie_), who lives in Zone 6B, shared a sweep through her summer beds, showing how quickly the garden has filled in, exciting onlookers.

#zone6bgarden #VegetableGarden #backyardgarden #GardenLife ♬ original sound - Hollie @homegrownhollie_ Another garden check-in from my Zone 6B garden 🌱✨ Everything is growing so well that I honestly need to get out here and do some serious maintenance because it's starting to get a little out of hand! 😂 One thing I can't figure out... what am I doing wrong with my onions? The tops look great, but the bulbs just aren't getting very big. Any onion-growing experts have advice? 🧅 How is your garden doing this year? Let me know below! 👇 #GardenUpdate

After opening the tour by saying that "sunflowers are in full bloom and absolutely stunning," Hollie shows off her tomatoes, banana peppers, jalapeños, sweet potatoes, zucchini, okra, bell peppers, potatoes, beans, carrots, and onions.

She added: "I'm pretty sure at this point almost every tomato plant has a tomato growing on them."

Still, despite the garden's clear success, she added that one part of the plot is falling short: the onions have healthy tops, but the bulbs underground remain small. Noting that their greens were still standing, Hollie says: "I'm not very happy with the size of the bulb that's showing in the ground. Might have a disappointing harvest with my onions."

Why does it matter?

The video shows how even attentive gardeners can run into trouble with one especially stubborn crop.

Onions, in particular, can be sensitive to timing, variety, spacing, and daylight conditions, which means a patch that looks healthy aboveground does not always produce large bulbs below the surface.

Even so, the rest of the garden appears to be thriving, with tomatoes, peppers, beans, carrots, and more growing well despite the onion issue.

Social platforms have become informal troubleshooting hubs for growers comparing notes, especially among people gardening in the same hardiness zones. But they also serve as ways for some to share their successes or receive encouragement when they run into problems.

What are people saying?

Commenters were impressed by how full the garden looks, complimenting the yard's fullness and the variety of plants.

One wrote: "So jealous of how big everything is! I am in zone 6b but I must have started later than you. I can't wait to see more produce!"

Others zeroed in on the onion issue. "I'm also 6B (I think) and my onions are also looking disappointing," one commenter wrote. Another similarly added: "My onion bulbs are sooo small and the leaves are almost falling over."

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