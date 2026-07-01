Wisconsin heatwave looms, but one change at sunrise could keep homes cooler and bills lower

That small habit can help block heat before it pours through the windows.

As a heatwave approaches, one of the simplest ways to keep a home more comfortable may come right after sunrise: closing the shades.

That small habit can help block heat before it pours through the windows, easing the strain on fans and air conditioners while helping households avoid paying for cooling they do not need.

What's happening?

With hotter weather expected, Wisconsin Public Service and the United Way of Marathon County are encouraging residents to get ready with a handful of practical energy-saving measures, WSAW reported.

Brendan Conway, a spokesperson for Wisconsin Public Service, said timing matters when it comes to keeping indoor temperatures under control.

"When it gets really hot, when the sun comes up, make sure your shades and your blinds stay closed," Conway said, per WSAW.

Conway also stressed that fans work best when they are used only in rooms where someone is present.

"If you have a ceiling fan or even a box fan, it makes such a huge difference. The key then, though, is to turn those fans off, because fans really only cool you when you're in the room," Conway said. Wisconsin Public Service is also advising residents to seal cracks and gaps around doors and windows to keep cooled air inside longer.

He offered similar guidance for window AC units: use them when a room is occupied rather than leaving them on unnecessarily.

"Maybe turn on an hour before you go to bed, run it throughout the night, and then turn off in the morning. Again, there's no reason to ever be spending money to cool a room that you're not in," he said.

Why does it matter?

These tips can also help prevent wasted electricity at a time when cooling bills can rise quickly.

Closing blinds during the hottest part of the day can reduce solar heat gain, which means an air conditioner may cycle less often and a fan can feel more effective. That can translate into lower daily energy use, especially in homes with older windows or in rooms that get strong afternoon sun.

For residents trying to balance comfort with efficiency, Conway said 76 to 78 degrees is a practical indoor temperature target.

What can I do?

The easiest place to start is with small steps: close blinds early, seal drafts, and avoid cooling empty rooms.

Fans can still be a useful tool, especially if central air is limited or unavailable, but Conway's advice was to shut them off when you leave the room so they are not using electricity without helping anyone feel cooler. The same goes for window units, which can be run strategically instead of all day.

Help is available for residents worried about rising summer bills. WSAW reported that Wisconsin Public Service offers a budget billing option to spread costs more evenly over time, and that the Marathon County United Way 211 Center can connect people with energy assistance resources.

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