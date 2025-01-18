This $4.5 billion government program is paying homeowners to buy brand-new appliances — cash in before the deal disappears

It's better to act sooner rather than later, as these incentives may not be available moving forward.

Uncle Sam is paying homeowners across the country to upgrade their appliances. Here's how you can take advantage of this money-saving opportunity.

Under the Inflation Reduction Act, $4.5 billion has been allotted toward Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates. What does this mean for homeowners?

Homeowners can earn up to $14,000 in rebates, depending on their state of residence and the products chosen. Upgrades such as switching to an induction stove and weatherizing your home can save you thousands of dollars if you make the switch now.

The IRA is the nation's biggest government action against rising global temperatures. However, it's not just helping the planet, it's also helping homeowners save thousands of dollars when they make eco-friendly updates to their homes.

Electrifying your home, vehicle, and/or appliances is one of the best ways to save money while reducing your environmental footprint. For example, modernizing and upgrading to smart home technology can yield $100 in annual savings while significantly cutting down your home's total pollution. That's a win for your wallet and the environment.

To learn more about the different tax incentives available in your area, check out Rewiring America's free online tool. With the digital calculator, you can access quotes and contractors within just a few minutes, making the upgrade process cheaper and smoother.

When it comes to IRA rebates and tax credits, it's better to act sooner rather than later, as these incentives may not be available moving forward. President-elect Trump has already indicated he plans on removing these subsidies when he takes office. However, it's important to note this would ultimately require an act of Congress.

TCD readers across the country are sharing their positive experiences after making eco-friendly updates to their homes.

"I recently installed smart thermostats and light switches in my condo, and honestly, I'm loving it," wrote one reader.

