Home cook faces immediate pushback after trashing popular kitchen upgrade: 'Am I being a massive baby about [this]?'

"I used to be a chef, so I know by experience."

A home cook was struggling to adjust to an induction stove after relocating, but members of an online community were quick to explain the benefits of the eco-friendly kitchen upgrade.

In the r/Cooking subreddit, the Redditor asked, "Am I being a massive baby about having an induction stove?" The user explained that they had always enjoyed cooking but that the induction stove in their new house changed their experience.

"Every time I go to the kitchen, I come out grumpy and with some air fried garbage because I'd rather do anything than cook on the induction hob," they said.

The post racked up over 1,000 replies — and most commenters encouraged the original poster to give induction a chance.

"I used to be a chef, so I know by experience that of all electrified stoves, induction is pretty much the best," one wrote. "It's even more and more used in restaurants."

While the OP said they preferred other cooktops, induction stoves are more efficient than other options. According to Consumer Reports, induction burners can boil water about 20% to 40% faster than gas stoves.

Induction stoves are also the most cost-effective option in the long run. Using induction instead of gas or electric leads to lower utility bills, per the U.S. Department of Energy.

While some tax credits for home appliance upgrades are expiring soon, many federal rebates still exist, including those for induction stoves. Homeowners may be eligible to receive up to $840 off an induction range. If a kitchen renovation doesn't fit your budget, plug-in induction burners are affordable options.

As for the Reddit post, commenters offered the OP advice. Though induction cooking can take some getting used to, Redditors agreed it's a change worthwhile.

"I actually like them," one commenter said. "You can change the heat settings up or down with no delay, unlike electric burners, so it's more like a gas stove in that way but easier to clean."

"I was recently forced back to gas and I can't stand it," another wrote. "Like 80% of the energy is wasted on heat and takes forever to cook anything. Induction is just the way to go, with the right cookware."

