How homeowners can now install home backup batteries without paying for upfront costs: 'We're removing … barriers'

Home backup batteries can also help reduce energy costs by storing excess energy to use during high-priced peak demand periods.

Recent winter storms have blanketed over half the U.S. in snow and ice and left more than 800,000 Americans without power in the southeast alone. While portable generators can be a lifesaver for keeping the lights on in moments like these, they're also temperamental, emit toxic fumes, and can be a massive headache to set up and take down.

And that's if they even start up at all, which can be especially tough in freezing temperatures.

That's why home backup batteries — which store power when it's cheapest and save it for when you need it — have become such a popular choice with homeowners, even if they're connected to an electrical panel but not paired with a solar panel setup.

Either way, more and more people are realizing home backup "storage" is a great way to turn a home into an energy-resilient island. This is especially crucial as weather-related power outages and more expensive energy bills become more common.

SunPower is one of the biggest solar and home battery companies in the U.S. It recently made backup batteries way easier to install for homeowners across the country.

That's because SunPower has partnered with the consumer energy platform Palmetto and its LightReach program to offer flexible financing options for premium Enphase backup battery systems. They include $0-down options that come with free maintenance and low monthly payments.

Having no upfront costs removes the primary barrier that's been keeping energy resiliency out of reach for many American families. This aligns with SunPower's mission to make all-in-one residential solar solutions accessible for everyone.

This has been a North Star goal for the company for over 40 years, especially after a restructuring in 2025 pushed the brand back into profitable territory while still providing users with state-of-the-art solar and battery technology.

"I am a hardware guy, and I've always liked the compact size of the Enphase 10C battery, the superior safety of its lithium iron phosphate battery cells, and its superior warranty – a full five years longer than the top competitor," said T.J. Rodgers, the chairman and CEO of SunPower since returning to the company in 2024 following a departure in 2010. "Now, Palmetto helps make all of that affordable."

Steve Erickson, the executive vice president of SunPower's recently formed battery division, added, "We're removing two barriers to battery storage deployment — understanding the options available and being able to afford one of them."

In addition to making homes more energy resilient, home backup batteries can also help reduce energy costs. Whether paired with solar panels or used on their own, batteries can store excess energy to use during high-priced peak demand periods, which can mitigate rising energy bills with smarter usage patterns.

SunPower's recent partnership with Palmetto's LightReach program helps accelerate the growing demand from mainstream consumers all across America for affordable, resilient energy solutions and a more comfortable, less stressful daily life.

The new financing options are now available to homeowners in SunPower service areas, with priority access for existing SunPower solar customers. Interested homeowners can learn more by signing up to speak with an energy adviser for more information.

Editor's note: In 2025, Palmetto acquired The Cool Down as part of its mission to promote clean energy. This coverage was conducted independently in the same manner as other feature articles through TCD's established standards.

