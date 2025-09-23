Homeowner stunned by HOA crew's actions in their street: 'Completely not okay'

HOAs are notoriously difficult and can often cause problems. Fortunately, for one homeowner, what started as a potentially worrying situation was a miscommunication, but that's not always the case.

The outraged homeowner posted on Reddit after learning that a construction crew working in their street had been permitted by the homeowners association to use the homeowner's personal outside water hose.

The construction was set to last seven days, and the homeowner had not been informed of this stipulation, leaving them wondering and worrying about how much it was going to cost them.

"This to me is completely not okay. They can scold us for leaving our Christmas lights up in May but they cannot steal our water," the homeowner wrote.

The homeowner received lots of advice from fellow Reddit users.

"If the hoa pays for the water then don't worry about it. If you're paying the water bill however you have the right to buy a lock for it," one commenter wrote.

Another advised, "It might be better to talk to the HOA and resolve it that way."

Fortunately, an update on the post explained that it had just been a miscommunication, and the property manager had forgotten to inform the OP. The homeowner was told they were entitled to compensation for the water usage, but it would likely only be a few dollars.

While this situation ended well, it's not always the case. HOAs up and down the country have been reported for causing issues for homeowners and tenants alike. Some people have been forced to remove native plant gardens they have installed, while others have been told they can't install solar panels. HOAs often oppose solar panels because of the way they look, not taking into account how these upgrades save people money and lead to a cleaner, healthier environment.

It can be possible to change established HOA rules by working with your HOA to alter the bylaws that prevent environmentally-friendly upgrades from being made.

