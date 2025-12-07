Homeowner seeks expert advice after encountering 'challenging situation' with HOA over rooftop renovation: 'On what grounds did the HOA deny?'

"Many of the means HOAs use to deny these systems are illegal."

One North Carolina homeowner was in conflict with their homeowner's association over the right to install solar panels in a specific position on their home.

"I'm facing a challenging situation with my HOA in Raleigh, North Carolina, regarding the installation of solar panels, and I'm seeking some expert advice or insights," they said in a recent post on the subject.

"My HOA has denied my request to install solar panels on the front of my East-facing home, allowing only rear installation. In contrast, the West-facing house directly behind me (about 100 feet away and 10 feet higher in elevation) has been approved for solar panels on both the front and back," they added.

It makes sense that the homeowner wants to install solar panels, because home solar is one of the most effective ways to lower your utility bills. It protects you from rising energy prices, a problem that is being felt across the country, and also makes your home more independent from the grid when paired with battery storage.







Commenters tried to help the original poster sort out the legalities of the situation.

"On what grounds did the HOA deny your system?" asked one user. "There have been recent legal disputes over this, with the NC Supreme Court ruling that many of the means HOAs use to deny these systems are illegal. The fact that your neighbor has a front-facing system suggests that you probably also have this right."

However, the details depend heavily upon whether this east-west position change affects the performance of the system — which the original poster didn't establish.

