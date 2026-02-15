Homeowner shares frustrating reason their HOA is stonewalling a rooftop solar project: 'Can they legally do that?'

"I do not believe what they are saying/doing is legal."

One New Jersey homeowner was frustrated when they went through the appropriate channels to get their solar panel installation approved and were told that they might have to wait years to begin the project.

Going solar is an extremely effective way to save money on your utility bills.

Of course, that's difficult to do if your homeowners association is standing in the way — and even more difficult if there is no HOA board, as in this homeowner's case.

"I live in a planned unit development which has a HOA," the original poster explained. "The HOA board has not been established since Lennar is still building homes and is set to complete them by end of 2026 or 2027. The HOA rep is saying I can't apply for solar panels until the board is established and my application will be denied. Can they legally do that?"

On the surface, the answer appeared to be no. The law in New Jersey is on the side of homeowners who want to install solar panels.

"I do not believe what they are saying/doing is legal. NJ has a right to solar law that prevents HOAs from denying or placing unreasonable demands (or delays) on solar panel installs," one commenter said. "... The HOA is in place and active, it is just the builder is the board right now. Which, given the NJ right to solar law, the HOA/builder cannot outright deny your application."

Sometimes you have to work with your HOA to change unreasonable bylaws and bring them into line with regulations in your area.

For protection during an outage and the ability to go off grid, you can add battery storage to your solar setup.

