Homeowner searches for advice after tyrannical HOA denies renovation despite legal protections: 'We pushed back'

A frustrated homeowner in California took to Reddit to seek advice about overcoming their HOA's opposition to a planned solar renovation.

The post on r/solar explained the situation. After applying to install solar panels in August, they finally got a response in October. Believing the delayed denial violated state law, the homeowner asked how they could approach the problem without creating a legal quagmire. "I really want to get solar on my townhouse," they wrote, "but I don't want to do anything that could get me fined or in trouble with the HOA."

Commenters offered straightforward advice about the steps the homeowner should take. Many said an hour or two of a lawyer's time was a price worth paying. "You need to speak with a lawyer who will send a certified letter to the HOA," one person recommended. "I've sold up and down CA; it is outright illegal for an HOA to deny you solar."

Some users wondered if the delay meant the original poster would miss out on the federal tax credit, but they clarified, "We pushed back with the HOA and we also have a vendor to install the solar for this year."

The general feeling was that most HOA opposition is for the sake of aesthetics, but another person suggested it could be misinformation. "I used to think it was all about appearance, but I recently learned that our HOA president thinks that solar panels are a fire hazard and leach toxic chemicals into the environment," they wrote.

