Homeowner infuriated as HOA finds list of issues on their property: 'HOA says I'm taking it personally'

Things are getting heated in Southern California, where one Redditor is fighting the homeowners association that controls their property over what they consider to be "details."



"There's a lot going on in the world right now. The fact that my front door is a natural dark green should not be a huge concern," the OP wrote to the members of an anti-HOA subreddit.



"The HOA is also pissed because I have a little manual push lawn mower in my backyard," they said. "My backyard is nicely manicured, has beautiful flowers, cabinetry, a tree, a little hammock for my dogs, grass area, and things that are normal for a backyard. The HOA says it's not cohesive and that I have to conform to everyone else in the neighborhood."



"The HOA says I'm taking it personally. Like, how could I not?" the Redditor concluded.



The issues mentioned by the OP are common and reflect the importance that HOAs are granting to homogeneity.



"HOAs are all about power tripping control freaks," one Reddit user commented. "If it is different from the 'perfect neighborhood' image they have in their mind, it should be outlawed and you MUST conform to their image."

This goes for the door color, which stands out from their neighbors' doors, as well as for the manual mower, which is not as popular as gas-powered mowers but is seeing a resurgence in popularity for the environmental and health benefits that it provides.

But as the Redditor explained to the OP, "You are a threat to their authority and control."

It is true that in communities controlled by HOAs, tenants often face restrictive policies preventing them from making cost-saving, environmentally friendly changes to their place like growing their own food, planting a native garden, or installing solar panels.

"You're literally signing up for their persnickety rules," another Redditor said.

It is therefore advisable to work with HOAs to challenge their rules and, hopefully, have a chance at living more sustainably.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.