Video of HOA president threatening teenagers fishing in pond goes viral: 'This is the kinda guy who complains kids don't go outside enough'

Fishing is a favorite pastime for many, but for one group of teenagers, it led to a hostile confrontation.

A video posted on Reddit has sparked outrage as it shows a homeowners association president "freaking out" about a group of teenagers using the community pond to fish. The video is a stitched-together version of three July TikToks from one of the teenagers, who operates the account @fishn_shi. The first video already has over 21 million views and nearly one million likes.

In the videos, the HOA president can be seen using threatening language and behavior to intimidate the group of teens, telling them that they are trespassing on private property. The president is aggressively talking to the teenagers, using offensive language, and clenching his fists.

He also appears to break one of their fishing rods and threatens to throw their phones in the lake. The president is supported by two other adults who also seem to take offense to the young people's activities.

HOAs across the country have been known to cause problems for residents as they focus on maintaining aesthetics such as manicured lawns and green spaces. Unfortunately, this approach often prevents people from connecting with nature, and there have been several reports of these associations objecting to planting native plant gardens and preventing homeowners from installing eco-friendly upgrades such as rooftop solar panels.

Adhering to the rules imposed by HOAs can end up leaving homeowners out of pocket, as lawns can be costly to maintain. Additionally, eco-friendly upgrades, such as solar panels and native lawns, are often financially savvy because they can mean you spend less on your energy and water bills. These upgrades are also good for the planet as they help conserve important resources.

Navigating challenges with an HOA can be tricky, but it's not impossible. You can often work with your HOA to change current rules and regulations, especially regarding eco-friendly updates.

Working with your HOA can also help avoid confrontations such as these. The outrage at this video was clear in the comment section.

"This is the kinda guy who complains kids don't go outside enough," one user commented.

"Imagine being the type of person who sees children minding their own business, enjoying life in the outdoors, and thinking, Absolutely f****** not on my watch!" another said.

