Resident sparks outrage with photos of HOA's careless project: 'They obviously didn't even try'

"This is what I have to look at after paying my HOA every month."

A Reddit post showing the aftermath of a homeowners association repainting job has left viewers stunned — and questioning how such an easily preventable mess could have happened.

The images, shared in the r/landscaping subreddit, show hedges, shrubs, and ground cover coated in thick white paint overspray after an HOA-approved repainting of a residential building. Leaves appear dusted or entirely covered, turning once-green landscaping into something resembling a winter scene.

The poster summed up their frustration in the caption: "This is what I have to look at after paying my HOA every month."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The post quickly gained traction, with commenters calling out the apparent lack of care. The original poster added that residents aren't even allowed to place a chair outside their door — making the sloppy paint job all the more infuriating.

In the photos, nearly every plant along the walkway and stairwells appears affected. Commenters were quick to note that simple precautions — such as cardboard shields or drop cloths — could have prevented the damage entirely.

Beyond the aesthetic frustration, the post struck a nerve because it reflects a broader pattern many homeowners recognize. Across the country, HOAs are frequently criticized for enforcing strict appearance rules on residents while making questionable decisions themselves.

Similar stories have surfaced involving arbitrary gardening restrictions, inconsistent enforcement, and resistance to environmentally friendly upgrades, such as native plant lawns and rooftop solar installations.

In some cases, homeowners have successfully pushed back. Others have found that state or local laws override HOA bylaws for sustainability-related changes. Navigating HOA rules and changing bylaws starts with thorough documentation, coordinated neighbor involvement, and a clear understanding of local protections before escalating concerns.

As for this Reddit thread, commenters didn't hold back.

One user wrote: "They obviously didn't even try."

"This is such an easily preventable problem if they tried even a little bit," another commenter added.

A third Redditor joked: "Nobody had a simple cardboard box to stop just a little bit of overspray?"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.