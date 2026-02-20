  • Home Home

Homeowner slams HOA for allegedly not using a FEMA donation to fix hurricane-damaged roads: 'If you think there was fraud involved ...'

"Is this normal HOA dysfunction or are we dealing with next-level incompetence?"

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
After a hurricane damaged a private road in 2024, a homeowner asked if they were dealing with "next-level incompetence" by their HOA in regard to road repairs.

Photo Credit: iStock

When homeowners associations do their jobs right, they can provide a lot of benefits. However, many residents have lambasted their HOAs for making their lives unnecessarily difficult.

A Reddit user joined the chorus with an accusation of negligence and missing funds. 

"Hurricane damaged our private road in late 2024. Our HOA board applied for and received approximately $300K in FEMA funds specifically for road repairs. That was 18+ months ago. The road still isn't fixed," the poster wrote in an anti-HOA subreddit. 

The poster continued: "Here's what they HAVE done since collecting that money: Raised annual dues without explanation. Hired lawyers to deflect owner questions about finances and governance. Held 'coordination meetings' with non-HOA residents." 

To make matters worse, the HOA asked for donations for road maintenance. The homeowner also said that they couldn't obtain any information about the HOA's approval processes, meeting schedules, or board contact details.

"Is this normal HOA dysfunction or are we dealing with next-level incompetence?" they asked. 

While working with rather than against your HOA can lead to constructive solutions, many Redditors agreed that something about this situation was off. Several questioned whether the HOA had even procured FEMA assistance since it's unusual for HOA roads to qualify for such funds. 

Others had a more forgiving take. "$300k may be a drop in the pot of what you need. We also had road damage from Helene. No one got money that quickly," one person shared

To that point, the OP conceded that $300K wouldn't be enough to repair the storm damage. However, they said the HOA had also failed to maintain the neighborhood's poorly built roads for decades, making the problem more expensive to remedy. 

One Redditor cut to the chase, writing, "If you think there was fraud involved, report them to FEMA." The commenter also shared a link to FEMA's disaster fraud info page. 

 "This!" another affirmed.

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider