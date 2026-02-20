Homeowner slams HOA for allegedly not using a FEMA donation to fix hurricane-damaged roads: 'If you think there was fraud involved ...'

"Is this normal HOA dysfunction or are we dealing with next-level incompetence?"

When homeowners associations do their jobs right, they can provide a lot of benefits. However, many residents have lambasted their HOAs for making their lives unnecessarily difficult.

A Reddit user joined the chorus with an accusation of negligence and missing funds.

"Hurricane damaged our private road in late 2024. Our HOA board applied for and received approximately $300K in FEMA funds specifically for road repairs. That was 18+ months ago. The road still isn't fixed," the poster wrote in an anti-HOA subreddit.

The poster continued: "Here's what they HAVE done since collecting that money: Raised annual dues without explanation. Hired lawyers to deflect owner questions about finances and governance. Held 'coordination meetings' with non-HOA residents."

To make matters worse, the HOA asked for donations for road maintenance. The homeowner also said that they couldn't obtain any information about the HOA's approval processes, meeting schedules, or board contact details.

"Is this normal HOA dysfunction or are we dealing with next-level incompetence?" they asked.

While working with rather than against your HOA can lead to constructive solutions, many Redditors agreed that something about this situation was off. Several questioned whether the HOA had even procured FEMA assistance since it's unusual for HOA roads to qualify for such funds.

Others had a more forgiving take. "$300k may be a drop in the pot of what you need. We also had road damage from Helene. No one got money that quickly," one person shared.

To that point, the OP conceded that $300K wouldn't be enough to repair the storm damage. However, they said the HOA had also failed to maintain the neighborhood's poorly built roads for decades, making the problem more expensive to remedy.

One Redditor cut to the chase, writing, "If you think there was fraud involved, report them to FEMA." The commenter also shared a link to FEMA's disaster fraud info page.

"This!" another affirmed.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.