HOA approved his garden in writing, then a new board fined him for the same design a year later

"I remember everyone agreeing this was exactly the type of improvement we wanted."

A homeowner identified only as Michael thought he had met all of his homeowners association's requirements when he swapped part of his lawn for a low-water garden. Then, a newly seated board decided that the same landscaping the association had already approved was actually against the rules.

The dispute turned one front yard into a broader neighborhood debate over fairness, recordkeeping, and whether homeowners can rely on official approvals when association leadership changes.

What happened?

Before making any changes, Michael sent the HOA a design plan and received written approval, according to Lovely Garden Roots. After that, he removed sections of grass and added native plants, decorative stone, flowering shrubs, and a small pathway.

Michael said the project took several weekends to complete, and neighbors reportedly complimented the finished yard. He received a violation notice over that same landscaping design.

When Michael tried to explain that the yard had not changed and that he still had the approval letter, the fine remained in place. At an HOA meeting, he asked, "If the HOA approved it, how can I be fined for following that approval?"

The dispute continued until residents called for a special meeting. Michael then gathered his original application, approval letter, related emails, and photos showing that he had followed the proper process from the beginning.

Why does it matter?

The situation reflects a broader frustration many homeowners have with HOAs, particularly when rules stand in the way of practical upgrades that can also benefit the environment and lower household costs. Across the country, HOAs have drawn criticism for pushing back against changes such as rooftop solar panels, drought-tolerant yards, and native plant landscaping.

The dispute also raised concerns among neighbors. If one approved project could later be challenged after a board election, residents worried that other documented approvals might not be protected either. That kind of uncertainty can discourage homeowners from making improvements.

For homeowners facing similar restrictions, you can learn how to work with HOAs and change bylaws, including ways to build support and protect your project with documentation.

What's being done?

The HOA sought guidance from its management company and legal adviser, Lovely Garden Roots reported. That review reportedly found that undoing a recorded approval in that way could create serious issues, and the board agreed to revisit the fine.

In the end, the HOA dropped the violation and cleared the fine from Michael's account. The HOA also updated its internal process, using more specific approval letters and advising incoming board members to check earlier decisions before issuing violations.

Residents in Michael's neighborhood also became more involved in HOA meetings after seeing how much influence board decisions can have.

Former board member Susan said, "I remember everyone agreeing this was exactly the type of improvement we wanted."

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