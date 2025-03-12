Veteran takes a stand after HOA fails to ensure safety in neighborhood: 'I've nearly been hit a couple of times'

One homeowners association in Manatee, Florida, is earning scathing commentary online after refusing to take simple measures to keep the community accessible for a disabled veteran.

The Herald Tribune reported resident Bob Calderon, a double amputee who relies on a wheelchair and a service dog named Mae in his daily life, has been living alone in the Greyhawk Landing community after his wife died in 2012 and his son followed in 2017.

"My therapist and my psychiatrist said, what do you like to do?" Calderon told the publication. "Well, I said I like to walk my dog. She gets her exercise and it gets me out of the house."

However, when he went outside, he found the sidewalks blocked by cars parked across them. The only way around was to go into the street — an especially dangerous option for someone who relies on a mobility aid.

"Now I don't know what to do. And I feel so bad for Mae," Calderon said. "I've nearly been hit a couple of times, so it's just not worth it to go around into the road. Delivery people sometimes drive crazy, too."

Rebecca Williams, the lead information specialist with Southeast ADA, told the Herald Tribune that Florida law requires HOAs to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. "It doesn't say a city sidewalk. It says a sidewalk, period," she said.

But when Calderon contacted his HOA, the association turned him away.

"While you may feel that cars are blocking the sidewalk, I understand that you were previously told that they are not blocking the sidewalk as that portion of their driveway is not sidewalk," said Tamara Gilman of Argus Property Management in an email.

That attitude, which prioritizes cars over pedestrians, has real implications for safety and accessibility in American communities. Without clear and usable walking paths, it's harder to get exercise, and people who try are in more danger from cars.

People waste money on gas to drive short distances instead of walking, which causes unnecessary pollution alongside the expense. And, as Calderon demonstrated, it's a nightmare for anyone with a mobility aid.

The story was shared on Reddit and sparked several angry comments.

"So you're telling me an HOA will be on you like white on rice if you want to paint your house a different color, but do nothing if your car literally blocks a disabled vet from walking their dog on the sidewalk?" one user said.

"I smell a lawsuit," another commenter added. "State law is clear, and it trumps HOA bylaws."

