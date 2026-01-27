Homeowner outraged after taking close look at HOA's yearly budget: 'There's something seriously wrong with this picture'

One resident shared their HOA's yearly budget in the r/F***HOA subreddit to complain about the preposterous fees.

"F My HOA: yearly budget makes no sense and no one cares," the original poster posted alongside a picture of the budget.

Photo Credit: Reddit

To take advantage of a clean, safe, and up-to-date planned community, residents often have to pay an annual maintenance fee. Unfortunately, because residents don't often have a say in where their money goes, they may be charged for services they don't use or find unnecessary.

At worst, residents may see an inflated fee for items they know were not used or are fraudulent.

The numbers in this case included an almost $20,000 budget for an on-site employee who is never available; a $4,000 community water bill; irrigation, which does not exist on the land; lighting maintenance for unmaintained public lights; a steep fee for a pool that was closed during the summer season; and a $9,000 budget for public power when all homeowners already pay their own electricity.

To conclude the post, the OP said they would reach out to the local power company to find out what they actually charge for their neighborhood, so they can take those numbers to the HOA board.

HOAs have a reputation for being stubborn and refusing homeowners' requests. Some have even gone out of their way to demand aesthetic changes regardless of whether it would worsen a homeowner's quality of life, and remove native trees from a homeowner's property without consent. Over time, these decisions can cause excess pollution, property damage, and inflated bills for every homeowner.

If you are in a similar situation, it will benefit you to contact your HOA and work to change established bylaws. The Redditors also rallied behind the OP.

"Time for you to step up and run for the board to correct this!" one Redditor advised.

"I'm the former head of an HOA. We had two accountants on ours. Looking at this, there's something seriously wrong with this picture. Red flags all over the place. Time to get involved," another commented.

