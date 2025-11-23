Homeowner seeks advice after HOA illegally restricts bill-slashing renovations: 'You can take them to court'

"They might have it in the rule book."

One Florida homeowner didn't want to make waves with their homeowners association, but when they posted about their situation online, they found that their HOA was doing something shady.

Their post appeared in the r/Energy subreddit. "Our HOA does not permit solar panels," they explained. "What else can I do to take advantage of the fantastic sun we have here in FL that 'won't' be seen/noticed by the board?"

Solar panels were the original poster's clear preference — and for obvious reasons. They save you money on your utility bills by generating power from free sunlight and insulate your household from the rising energy prices that are occurring across the entire country. With the right battery storage setup, they can even make your home more resilient in the face of power outages and natural disasters.

To have a fuller understanding of your options and learn about the ways you can save money when going solar, check out TCD's Solar Explorer.





That is probably why, despite the original poster's focus on other solutions, commenters were more concerned with getting them the solar panels they originally wanted — and were legally entitled to.

"HOAs can't ban solar panels in Florida," said one user.

"They might have it in the rule book, but as far as a few cases have went... an HOA can't tell you how you generate your power," agreed another commenter. "If the board continues to harass you, then you can take them to court."

The law makes things simple for the original poster: If they want solar panels, they can have them. They can probably even avoid the trouble and expense of going to court if they work with the HOA's internal processes to change the bylaws.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels — or get them on your roof without paying for purchase or installation Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's concierge advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and connect with Palmetto's experts to find the option that's right for you. Start Saving

If you are ready to install solar panels, TCD's Solar Explorer will introduce you to and connect you with trusted partners that can simplify the process of going solar. Their concierge-level service helps the average homeowner save up to $10,000 when installing solar panels by curating bids from local installers.

If you prefer subscription options, the explorer can help you locate $0-down programs for those who are on a budget, such as Palmetto's LightReach leasing program, which can reduce your utility rate by up to 20%. Programs like these can allow homeowners to take advantage of federal tax credits that they can no longer access directly as individuals.

To bring your utility costs down even further, hook up your solar panels to electric appliances such as heat pumps, which are energy-efficient enough to help you save money. TCD's HVAC Explorer will help you find the right heating and cooling equipment to fit your home and budget situation.

Finally, check out the free Palmetto Home app, which unlocks nearly $5,000 in rewards for homeowners who take simple actions to change how their home is powered.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.