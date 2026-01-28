'Confused' homeowner searches for HVAC advice after temperatures dip below -13 degrees: 'Am I completely missing something?'

"Even if it's on 100% of the time it's doing its job."

A homeowner took to Reddit to get advice about their heat pump's functional ability in extremely low temperatures.

Posting in the r/HeatPumps subreddit, they explained their confusion about their heat pump continuing to pump out heat beyond the low temperatures it's rated for.

"I'm confused, my Mitsubishi is rated at -15°C (5 degrees Fahrenheit) to -20°C (-4 Fahrenheit) but it's still pumping out really hot air at -25°C (-13 Fahrenheit)," they said. "I keep reading it stops heating at those temps.

"For reference, it's always running in heating mode at around 23°C (73 Fahrenheit), a bit less when I leave the house. To my knowledge it doesn't have an auxiliary mode. … Consumption is around 2 kWh including a convection wall heater for sleeping hours. Is it still efficient to run it like that or am I completely missing something lol?"





One of the biggest knocks against heat pump HVAC systems has long been that they don't run effectively or efficiently at lower temperatures. The logic has long been that because there is less ambient heat to pull from, they struggle to keep up with dropping temperatures beyond a certain point.

However, as this poster shows, that understanding is misguided. Heat pumps are efficient, effective ways to keep your home at the perfect temperature even in the coldest conditions. TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you find the system that's right for you and save you up to 50% on your energy bills with a new, efficient HVAC system.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

Regardless of the climate you live in, a new, efficient HVAC system is a fantastic way to save you money.

‣ Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

‣ Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

‣ TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Palmetto's HVAC leases start at just $99 a month and include 12 years of free maintenance. Pairing your new HVAC system with new solar panels can extend those savings even further. TCD's Solar Explorer can help you find the system that's right for you and save you up to $10,000 on your installation.

The free Palmetto Home app can help you unlock up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades by completing challenges like cutting down on energy use.

Commenters on this Redditor's case were quick to offer advice.

"My understanding of how that works is that the efficiency slowly tapers off past a certain temperature instead of the heat pump just turning off," said one.

"It's efficient," said another. "Even if it's on 100% of the time it's doing its job. Note that ice/rain/snow can lower the efficiency but otherwise you want to set the lockout as low as it will go and still hit your target temperature without it turning on auxiliary."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.