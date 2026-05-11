Study finds gas stoves burden families with $5,000 worth of annual 'hidden health effects'

This study has put a dollar figure on some of those harms.

A recent study out of New Zealand is adding to the growing body of research uncovering the health impacts of gas stove usage.

The research paper, commissioned by the nation's Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority, concluded that the common kitchen appliance may come with thousands of dollars in annual "hidden health effects" that families never see on their utility bills, according to ZME Science.

Recent studies have shown that gas stove use is linked to childhood asthma, hospitalizations, and premature deaths. But this study has put a monetary figure on some of those harms.

After converting the amount to 2025 U.S. dollars, the study concluded that a New Zealand household with a gas stove has an average annual economic burden because of health outcomes of $5,258.

ZME Science noted that this massive figure is largely due to medical spending on childhood asthma caused by the use of stoves. When considering the costs associated with unflued gas heaters, the figures are even higher: roughly $11,680 per appliance.

This research focused on two pollutants commonly associated with gas cooking: nitrogen dioxide and fine particulate matter. Both have been linked to respiratory and cardiovascular problems, and gas stoves can release them during normal use.

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Prior research has shown that gas stoves may also leak methane and benzene even when switched off, adding to concerns that these appliances are not nearly as clean as many people have been led to believe.

Whether or not these figures represent the average American health burden from gas stove use, all people should have the ability to breathe clean air in their homes.

If you have a gas stove but want to avoid breathing in the fumes from burning fuels indoors, make sure you properly ventilate your cooking area. Upgrading to high-tech induction units can remove the dangers of gas entirely. These don't have to break the bank either, as many single, plug-in burners can cost under $100.

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