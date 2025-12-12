Tesla driver weighs in on the biggest debate over owning an EV versus a gas car in the US: 'The math no one wants to talk about'

"All the other stuff … it costs a lot of money."

When looking into switching from a gas-guzzling car to an electric alternative, some drivers might be put off by the high upfront costs.

However, TikToker Ray (@teslaxplored) broke down the true cost of driving an EV compared to a gas-powered vehicle — or, as he put it, "the math no one wants to talk about."

In short, anyone who stops at the sticker price isn't seeing the whole story.

EVs generally have a higher purchase price, but they can save owners a lot of money on gas in the years ahead, especially if they charge at home rather than at public chargers.

"Take an SUV for example, a gas SUV," Ray says. "To fill it up, usually people pay around $250 per month just on gas. That's like $15,000 when you push it out to five years. Over five years, $15,000 in gas alone."

Ray goes on, "Now add oil changes, timing belt, maintenance, whatever — all the other stuff — and it costs a lot of money."

Ray explains that he only spends between $40 and $60 a month to charge his Tesla, and his maintenance costs are minimal.

But the savings go well beyond gas. EVs also require much less maintenance than gas-powered equivalents.

Beyond the massive savings, people who choose to drive an EV instead of a standard car powered by an internal combustion engine also benefit the environment by reducing the release of planet-warming tailpipe pollution that contributes to rising global temperatures.

One commenter who clearly agrees with Ray about the savings posted, "People who are good at math buy EVs."

