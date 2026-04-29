Some Americans still qualify for $1,750 in rebates for a new water heater

According to EnergyStar's rebate finder, there are 234 incentives for heat pump water heaters across the United States.

A hot shower is one of the tried and true methods for taking a load off after a long day of work. However, rising energy costs and inflation are making hot water more expensive for the average American.

According to the Department of Energy, water heating accounts for about 18% of an average homeowner's annual energy costs, so an inefficient unit could be costing you big on your monthly bills. Luckily, an efficient heat pump water heater can help you cut those bills while still delivering the luxury of steaming hot water.

Heat pump technology is gaining traction across industries and is increasingly being built into home appliances. At a basic level, heat pumps work much like your refrigerator.

Instead of generating heat like gas-powered or electric-resistance appliances, heat pumps use compression and chemical fluids and gases to transfer heat from one place to another. When incorporated into a water heater, a heat pump captures ambient energy from the air and uses it to warm up water.

In turn, these units are outstandingly efficient. In fact, some can be two to three times more efficient than their gas or electric-resistance counterparts.

This level of efficiency can quickly add up to meaningful savings. The water heating experts at Cala estimate that homeowners who ditch their outdated electric water heater for one of their intelligent heat pump models can save up to $767 on energy costs.

One of the drawbacks of these modern systems is the initial cost. Heat pump water heaters tend to be more expensive to install than traditional units.

However, as the technology improves and becomes more cost-effective, many utilities and states are offering generous rebates to help homeowners make the switch.

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Upgrading to modern, efficient appliances reduces energy use, which eases strain on the grid, a win for both homeowners and utilities.

According to EnergyStar's rebate finder, there are 234 incentives for heat pump water heaters across the United States, and Cala estimates that homeowners could be eligible for $1,750 in rebates depending on location. Check out the rebate finder to see if you can save on a new, efficient unit.

If you're curious about how much a heat pump water heater can save you on your utility bills, connect with Cala. It specializes in customizable smart units that help decrease energy bills by heating water exactly when it's needed.

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