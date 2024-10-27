Homeowner shares regrets after using common gardening tool on shrub: 'Is this salvageable?'

A gardener's cautionary tale about herbicide damage is drawing eyes on Reddit, sparking an important conversation about eco-friendly lawn care alternatives.

The post, shared with the r/gardening community, features a struggling lilac bush showing severe signs of damage. The culprit? Herbicide sprayed around decorative rocks bordering the garden.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Last year we noticed our lilac starting to show signs of damage," the Redditor shared, alongside a photo of their severely pruned lilac with dull, lackluster foliage. "After some thought, we realized it was likely due to having sprayed herbicide around the rocks that border the garden."

"We've stopped… but this year the lilac came in worse," the Redditor lamented. "Is this salvageable? If so, what should I do to help it along? Cut the dead out? Cut it back to the trunk? Leave it be and just be patient? Or, is it dead and hopeless…."

This incident highlights a broader issue with chemical herbicides, which have unintended consequences for surrounding plants and soil health. While these products might seem like a quick fix for weed control, their impact can last far longer than expected and affect non-target plants.

Safer alternatives to chemical herbicides include mulching, hand-pulling weeds, or employing ground covers such as native plants, buffalo grass, and clover. These natural solutions protect ornamental plants like lilacs and create healthier ecosystems for essential pollinators, which help maintain our food supply. (Native plants, in particular, require far less upkeep and water than non-native plants.)

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The Reddit community's response to the post revealed similar experiences with long-lasting herbicide damage.

One commenter shared a striking story: "I have a friend who's dad sprayed a bunch of moms decorative trees with roundup. Every year, leaves pop out (no new branches), and almost immediately start withering... He sprayed those trees almost 10 years ago now."

🗣️ What's the worst thing about taking care of your yard?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Another gardener offered a more hopeful perspective: "It is impossible to tell; I would wait until next spring. If the lilac does not regain normal growth I would remove it. Two consecutive bad seasons would be enough."

"I don't think general herbicide would do that unless you sprayed directly on the lilac," a third commenter agreed.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.