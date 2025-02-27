  • Home Home

Gardener shares before-and-after photos after transforming once-neglected yard: 'Look how nice they look'

by Laurelle Stelle
Photo Credit: Reddit

One gardener on Reddit turned a wasteland into a paradise by transforming their "hell strip."

The hell strip is the space sometimes present between a road and a sidewalk, often full of grass — although growing anything there successfully can be difficult. The surrounding pavement often heats up the area, drying it out, and runoff from the pavement can carry harsh chemicals and pet messes into the soil.

This was no exception, according to the original poster. "It was a total hell strip prior to this as we have lots of pet traffic and road salt here," they shared in a post on r/NativePlantGardening.

Through their efforts, the once-barren garden plot blossomed with a stunning array of native flowers. The OP said, "I'm lacking a full view of the garden," but they shared a dozen close-up shots, each featuring a different species — asters, prairie smoke, sneezeweed, and more.

The photos also feature several pollinators, including bumblebees and a butterfly — plus an adorable ladybug looking for its next aphid meal among the stems. One great thing about native flowers is that they attract and feed these helpful insects, which both liven up the garden and help it thrive.

Native plants are also a great option for saving water since they can live on the normal rainfall in the area. This is good for your water bills and the environment.

While most plants planted in a hell strip would need constant pampering to stay healthy, hardy natives stand the best chance of survival and need little care. As the OP showed, they'll also beautify areas of the yard where nothing else can grow. You can find out for yourself by rewilding your yard, even a small portion of it.

Commenters loved the vibrant display. "I love the autumn sneezeweed, and look how nice they look with those new england asters!" said one user.

"I wanna hug that bumblebee in the 4th picture," said another commenter.

