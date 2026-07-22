California gardener asks why giant heirloom tomatoes stay green, and gets a lesson in patience

While many gardeners sympathized with the OP's struggle, others urged them to be patient.

Few gardening problems are as frustrating as a tomato that looks ready for its moment but refuses to change color.

That was the dilemma facing one Southern California gardener, whose giant heirloom tomatoes stayed stubbornly green even as smaller cherry tomatoes nearby ripened with little trouble.

What's happening?

After noticing their largest tomatoes were lagging behind the rest, the gardener posed the question on Reddit, "Why are my heirloom tomatoes not turning red?"

"They're too big to stay this green… and they get plenty of daily sunlight. I live in SoCal. My other tomato types are turning red fine… especially the cherry tomatoes," the gardener continued. They then shared a short clip of a large, green heirloom tomato.

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

And while many gardeners sympathized with the OP's struggle, others urged them to be patient.

The replies mostly suggested the tomatoes were simply on their own schedule. Multiple commenters noted that big heirloom varieties often see color later than smaller tomatoes, even when they already appear full size.

One commenter summed up the most provided advice, writing: "Some just take longer than others, give it time, it will ripen when it's ready."

The top comment offered an even shorter response: "Patience grasshopper."

After that, the thread shifted from diagnosis to timing, with gardeners swapping ideas for what to do once the fruit finally starts to get some color, especially when squirrels and other backyard visitors can be quick to take the first bite.

Why does it matter?

Heirloom tomatoes are prized for their flavor, texture, and variety, which is one reason so many people keep growing them despite their quirks.

When they do ripen, they can deliver a much richer taste than many store-bought tomatoes while also helping households save money on produce during peak growing season.

Gardening also comes with benefits that go beyond the harvest. Growing food at home can support mental well-being by reducing stress and providing a satisfying routine, while digging, watering, pruning, and harvesting can be good forms of light physical exercise.

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