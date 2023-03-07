Former Wall Street banker shares how you can get a free $14,000 to remodel your home: ‘You’re welcome’

HEEHRA is only available for low- and moderate-income families, which is defined as a percentage of the median income in your area.



As part of the Inflation Reduction Act, which was passed last year, low- and moderate-income households may be able to install up to $14,000 worth of new electrical utilities in their home, improving indoor air quality, saving on future bills, and helping the environment in the process.

And one TikToker is here to walk you through some of the specifics.

Vivian, who self-describes as “your rich BFF,” explains that some households may qualify for the point-of-sale consumer rebate via the High-Efficiency Electric Home Rebate Act (HEEHRA).

HEEHRA is only available for low- and moderate-income families, which is defined as a percentage of the median income in your area. However, if qualified, low-income households can get a rebate for all their home-electrifying purchases up to $14,000, while moderate-income households can get half that amount.

According to Rewiring America, “Qualified electrification projects include heat pump HVAC systems, heat pump water heaters, electric stoves and cooktops, heat pump clothes dryers, and enabling measures such as upgrading circuit panels, insulation, air sealing, ventilation, and wiring. Project costs will cover both purchase and installation costs.”

“You’re welcome,” Vivian says at the end of her clip.

The intended goal of the rebate is to help Americans save money on their monthly energy bills, while also improving indoor air quality and reducing carbon pollution.

Electric stoves versus gas stoves has become something of a hot-button issue recently, with more experts coming out in favor of electric, which is more environmentally friendly and does not release harmful gases inside your home.

The technology has also improved vastly in recent years, making electric stoves more functionally efficient and easy to cook on than ever.

Stephen Colbert might not get it yet, but maybe he doesn’t know about all the rebates.

