Tenant posts before-and-after video of landlord's devastating property change: 'Legit thinking of moving over this'

Renting is great when it's your landlord who has to pay to fix the toilet, but then again, they can make decisions that make your life worse, too.

TikToker size eleven (@11size) found this out when their landlord decided to cut down a large hedge on the property they rent. They posted a before and after video. In the first, they showed a person standing in front of a large green hedge. In the second, the hedge is gone, and there's a cement wall and another building in view instead.

"Legit thinking of moving over this," they said.

While the experts at Apartments.com claim that landlords could cut costs by making choices that are good for the planet, they aren't always known for doing so. Not only do they do things like what this TikTok video shows, destroying perfectly healthy plants for reasons known only to them, but sometimes they get upset about things like gardens and don't let renters dry clothes outside.

Real Property Management Enterprises suggests negotiating with your landlord for some of these things, like a garden. If you find out they are going to tear down vegetation that you love, you might be able to talk to them about that, too.

Other times, you might need to try to change the laws around what landlords can and cannot do. Voting for candidates who care about helping you and others go green could play a part in that legal process. Once the legislation you want is put on the ballot, you can vote for it and educate others so they will do so, too.

Other TikTokers seemed to think that the original poster had a legitimate complaint.

"I'd move. That's an eyesore," one said.

Another added, "Getting rid of a hedge in LA is crazy."

Someone else shared, "This is actually devastating."

