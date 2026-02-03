Homeowner stunned after pairing two appliances shaved $400 off their energy bill: '[We] don't have to pay anything to electric'

"[It] … has no problem keeping the house warm."

Have you ever heard the claim that using one energy-efficient appliance can make another run better and cheaper?

One Redditor has proved the point with solar panels and heat pumps. They posted photos and a breakdown of their home energy usage and costs in r/solar.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"Solar with heat pumps does save a lot!" they happily reported.

They spelled out some of the math and totaled up $401.58 in savings for just the month of December.





"[We] don't have to pay anything to electric," they added.

"Even when it gets [very] cold, heat pump … has no problem keeping the house warm," someone else who upgraded their HVAC added in the comments.

As this homeowner found out, heat pumps are a simple way to lower your energy bills and protect yourself from rising utility prices. TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you understand different heat pump options and start saving up to 50% on those home energy costs.

The addition of solar panels in this case leveled up the potential savings. Heat pumps are already more efficient than traditional HVAC systems. Hook them up to run on solar power — which can supply home electricity for less money — and you get cheaper heating and cooling overall.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

If you want to find your own spare $400 a month, there are lots of resources out there to help you get started.

‣ Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

‣ Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

‣ TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

By the way, those Palmetto HVAC leases start as low as $99/month and come with 12 years of free maintenance.

Interested in pairing solar with your heat pumps like the original poster? TCD's Solar Explorer can help find the right system for you and save you up to $10,000 on installations. You can even unlock up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on energy upgrades in the Palmetto Home app by completing challenges at home.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.