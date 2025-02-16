These futuristic appliances are drastically outselling traditional HVACs — here's why homeowners are scrambling to install

Heat pumps, those super-efficient home heating and cooling machines, are pulling far ahead of gas furnaces in sales, and the gap keeps widening, reported Canary Media.

New data shows Americans bought 37% more heat pumps than gas furnaces in the first 11 months of 2024, according to the Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute. This breaks the previous record from 2023, when heat pumps led gas furnaces by 21%.

The surge makes sense. Heat pumps act like two-way air conditioners, warming and cooling homes while using three to four times less energy than old-school heating systems. The smart switch often leads to lower bills.

Federal incentives sweeten the deal. The Inflation Reduction Act offers up to $8,000 in state-distributed rebates plus a $2,000 tax credit to help cover installation costs, typically ranging from $17,000 to $30,000. EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help shoppers compare models and find local installers.



Homeowners interested in taking advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act should act sooner rather than later, as President Trump has said he plans on eliminating these incentives, though this would require a congressional act. Either way, the future of this act is uncertain, and acting now can save you thousands.

The building industry loves steady progress, according to Russell Unger of climate think tank RMI. "There's just been this long-term, consistent trend," he said to Canary Media. "I'll go with a little slower and durable. If we saw [the market] jump over a really short period, I would be biting my nails."

Heat pumps now work great even in cold places. Maine hit its 2025 installation target two years early, and some models keep homes cozy at minus-22 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the outlet.

Nine states want heat pumps to make up 65% of heating and cooling sales by 2030. California's building rules favor heat pumps over gas, and the San Francisco area will stop allowing new gas furnaces in 2029.

The U.S. is now leading the switch from oil and gas heating to heat pumps, said Kevin Carbonnier of the Building Decarbonization Coalition, according to Canary Media.

What's next? Education and easy access will drive more growth, according to Wael Kanj of Rewiring America. Looking at recent numbers, he said, "We know that we're moving in the right direction."

