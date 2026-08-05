Across North America, hourly data shows heat pumps can handle harsh winter weather easier than expected

"Post install, clients consistently told me they couldn't believe it was the same house."

Many homeowners still doubt that heat pumps can handle real winter weather, assuming their performance falls off when temperatures plunge.

But for ACHR News, Nate "The House Whisperer" Adams broke down how hour-by-hour temperature records from cities across North America point to a different conclusion. In fact, extreme cold takes up less of the calendar than people often think.

What's happening?

Adams grouped each year's temperatures into Easy, Medium, and Hard heating conditions. The key idea is that a heat pump can still make sense even if it is not responsible for the coldest stretch of the year, so long as it covers the bulk of the heating season efficiently.

The data showed that even Fairbanks, Alaska — one of the coldest locations examined — spent 58% of the year in the Easy range, 25% in Medium, and 16% in Hard. Another notoriously frigid city in the winter, Minneapolis, came in at 81% Easy, 17% Medium, and 3% Hard.

Elsewhere, the easier hours dominate even more strongly, including in Cleveland (91%) and Charlotte, North Carolina (99% with no Hard hours).

"If you're installing a furnace in Charlotte, it's worth asking why," Adams wrote for ACHR News.

In Adams' estimation, climate zones 1 through 4 are good fits for heat-pump-only systems, whereas a hybrid system might make more sense for zones 5 through 8.

Why does it matter?

Compared with conventional HVAC equipment, heat pumps use far less energy and can both heat and cool a home with a single system. That can mean smaller utility bills, eligibility for rebates and tax credits, and lower total costs over time. Homeowners comparing options can use EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace to evaluate equipment and installer choices.

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For people who are not ready for a whole-home upgrade, Merino offers single-room, ultra-efficient HVAC systems at a lower price point. Its targeted heating and cooling setup can be installed in under an hour, which could make it an appealing option for a problem room or a tighter renovation budget.

Another advantage is comfort. Since heat pumps typically operate for longer stretches at a more even output, they can hold indoor temperatures steadier than an oversized furnace that repeatedly switches on and off.

"Post install, clients consistently told me they couldn't believe it was the same house," Adams wrote for ACHR News.

What can I do?

If a heat pump is on your radar, it may be worth looking at local system choices and hybrid configurations through EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace.

For further home energy savings, EnergySage also offers a free quotes comparison tool for solar panel systems. With EnergySage's help, the average person can get up to $10,000 off solar purchases and installations.

As Adams put it, he realized how heat pumps can completely transform a space after entering a client's upgraded 100-year-old home.

"This is the most comfortable home I've ever been in, by an order of magnitude," he thought.

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