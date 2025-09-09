Appliance expert shares firsthand benefits of upgrading to an ultra-efficient water heater: 'If you can … get the tax credits, that's huge'

Homeowners who take action sooner rather than later could save thousands of dollars.

Heat pump water heaters are finally having their moment — and one expert wants homeowners to know why.

In a recent video, Erin Shine, founder of Attainable Home, breaks down why heat pump water heaters are one of the smartest upgrades you can make to your home.

Unlike traditional water heaters that burn dirty fuels or rely on inefficient electric resistance technology, heat pump water heaters work by pulling heat from the surrounding air and using it to warm your water. This small but powerful change in how the appliance works translates into major savings over time without sacrificing performance.

Shine breaks down one of the most compelling reasons to upgrade: the cost. "If you can get the initial cost down and get the tax credits, that's huge," he says, pointing to the rebates and incentives currently available.

Right now, the incentives cover 30% of the installed cost — up to $2,000 — on a new heat pump water heater via tax credits in addition to rebates in some states. These tax credits are available through the end of the year, while the rebates associated with upgraded home appliances will still exist after 2025 comes to a close. Homeowners who take action sooner rather than later could save thousands of dollars by snagging these incentives.

That upfront help is only part of the equation. These energy-efficient appliances can save families $100 to $400 per year on utility bills compared to conventional models.

For homeowners ready to take the next step, check out LG's lineup of efficient, money-saving water heaters. The company also offers a free tool so you can see whether there are rebates available based on your ZIP code.

Shine also urges those interested to check for other incentives. "Check your city, county, state and utility company because they have rebates sometimes and tax credits that stack on the federal that really bring your initial costs down," he explained.

