Home energy expert reveals which rarely-thought-of appliance could be draining your wallet: 'Replace your old unit proactively'

Water heaters are often the last appliance homeowners think to upgrade. That is, until the energy bill arrives. But a little-known switch could lead to major savings.

Home energy experts are pointing to heat pump water heaters for an efficient, cost-saving upgrade that slashes both your bills and carbon footprint.

The scoop

By pulling heat from the air around the machine and using it to warm your water, heat pump water heaters use far less electricity than traditional units.

A CNET article explained how this upgrade can result in savings up to $550 per year for a family of four.

That's because heat pump water heaters use only one-third the amount of energy as standard electric water heaters.

Moreover, the Inflation Reduction Act offers up to $2,000 in tax credits for homeowners who install the right heat pump water heaters. By using this incentive, homeowners can dramatically cut the cost of upgrading.

But these incentives may not be available forever, so taking advantage while they're still around is important and may save you thousands of dollars. President Donald Trump has said he wants to eliminate IRA benefits, but that would require Congress' approval.

"If you're interested in getting one of these units installed, it's important to make a plan ahead of time," DR Richardson, co-founder of Elephant Energy, said. "Especially if you're switching over from a gas unit, there may be some electrical work involved, so it's best to replace your old unit proactively."

How it's helping

For most homeowners, the biggest benefit is simply lower utility bills. By switching to a heat pump water heater, you can dramatically reduce the amount of electricity you use in your home, which will lead to hundreds of dollars in savings every year.

These units also help reduce carbon pollution, making them a smart choice for a cleaner future. This kind of upgrade — along with weatherizing your home and installing smart devices — can shrink your home's environmental impact fast.

What everyone's saying

"I love mine! I went from using 900kwh to 200kwh a year. I also went to a bigger tank. It also acts as my basement's dehumidifier," one user said in a Reddit post about heat pump water heaters.

"They are awesome if you can get good rebates from the feds and your utility," another said. "At their MSRP of ~$1800-2000 you are looking at roughly a 4-5 year break even based on average use and average electricity cost."

By making simple switches such as this one, homeowners can save money and protect the planet — one warm shower at a time.

