Next-gen water heater tech earns overwhelming praise after homeowner's outdated model gives out: 'It'll save you a ton of money in the long run'

A Redditor sought advice on a forum dedicated to heat pump water heaters after their water heater went out. They were looking for a replacement that would provide long-term savings.

Many commenters suggested purchasing a heat pump water heater. One said, "It'll save you a ton of money in the long run."

The scoop

Heat pump water heaters are one of several ways you can make your home more energy-efficient, and if your water heater needs to be replaced like the original poster, it may be the perfect opportunity to make the leap.

A heat pump water heater offers many benefits, both environmental and financial. Traditional water heaters generate heat by burning gas or using electricity, which is not ideal for the environment, as they release pollutants and consume a great deal of power. By contrast, heat pump water heaters capture heat from their surroundings and move it into the tank, making them much more efficient and environmentally friendly, saving you money on your utility bills.

You may also be able to take advantage of financial incentives offered by the government to offset your initial investment. The Inflation Reduction Act offers tax credits and discounts on environmentally friendly products, which could result in even more savings for you. These incentives may not be available forever, as the current administration has expressed an intent to eliminate the subsidies, so act sooner than later if you would like to take advantage of these immediate cost savings.

How it's helping

Converting your traditional water heater to a heat pump water heater is just one way to make more sustainable choices in your household.

Making your home a smart home with environmentally friendly appliances is a great option that provides added convenience and cost savings. Weatherizing your home by insulating it from the elements is another great way to reduce your energy usage to cut pollution and reduce your heating and cooling costs.

Installing solar panels is the ultimate home energy hack. It can bring your energy costs down to almost nothing. EnergySage provides a free service that helps compare quotes from vetted local installers and can save you up to $10,000 on solar installation.

If you're looking to replace your water heater in the near future, consider checking out the Cala line of smart heat pump water heaters. The water heaters can be custom-programmed to prioritize your household schedule for convenience and additional cost savings. They can also coordinate with your home's solar energy system and help reduce your household's negative effects on the environment.

What everyone's saying

Redditors were excited about the OP's opportunity to upgrade to a smart heat pump water heater and were vocal with their thoughts.

One stated, "IMHO the best bang for the buck in long-term operating costs is probably a heat pump water heater."

Another said that "a heat pump water heater will be the ideal choice."

