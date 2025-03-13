Man seeks immediate advice after making worrying discovery in new home's basement: 'Imagine what other surprises are in this home'

"It looks like it's in the process of being consumed by the nether reaches of Hell itself."

Whether your water heater is just old or looks like it was the star in a zombie apocalypse film, it may be time to consider upgrading to a heat pump water heater.

"Should I go about this new replacement asap or let the tank run its course?" a Redditor asked, sharing a picture of a water heater whose best days may have been in the previous century. (The husband said he and his wife had bought their first home from relatives without paying for an inspection, but it appeared the whole thing was a joke.)

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Run its course?!" one apoplectic commenter said. "It looks like it's in the process of being consumed by the nether reaches of Hell itself."

Someone else wrote, "Can only imagine what other surprises are in this home if this was that blatant."

Whether or not this person had been duped, we are living in the era of energy-efficient appliances. A heat pump water heater, for example, can save you $550 every year on your energy bills. That's because it's two or three times more efficient than a traditional unit.

The U.S. government will even pay you to make the switch. Though President Donald Trump has said he will eliminate Inflation Reduction Act incentives associated with the purchases of heat pump water heaters, heat pumps, electric vehicles, and more, that would require an act of Congress. Still, it may be best to move now while these rebates and tax credits — worth thousands of dollars per household — are available.

One option is a smart heat pump water heater like the one Cala makes, which is customizable and helps homeowners cut their energy bills and lessen their contributions to planet-warming pollution.

It also boosts your comfort at home by heating water exactly when it's needed. It does so by syncing with solar panels and using predictive technology to heat water when energy in your area is cheapest and cleanest.

Thankfully, the OP seemed to be joking about continuing to use the rusted water heater.

One commenter said they needed to cut it off immediately, to which another eagle-eyed commenter replied, "If you look slightly closer, you will see that's already been done."

