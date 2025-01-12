You can collect thousands in government incentives for a high-tech water heater: 'Save a tremendous amount of money'

There's truly no time like the present when it comes to claiming the incentives.

You can still get thousands of dollars from the government for switching to a more energy-efficient water heater — and if you haven't done so yet, the time to act may be sooner rather than later.

An Instagram post from tech company Cala Systems (@cala_systems) recently reminded potential customers of this fact, writing, "Half of Americans stand to save a tremendous amount of money by switching to a heat pump water heater."

Cala makes a water heater that it has described as "the world's first intelligent heat pump water heater," which combines efficient heat pump technology, which can heat and cool efficiently without burning dirty energy sources, with "smart" technology that optimizes its usage.

Not only can installing a heat pump save you thousands of dollars in energy bills in the long run, you can also get thousands of dollars directly from the government in the form of rebates offered via the Inflation Reduction Act (which also offers rebates for things like buying an electric car, or installing solar panels).

However, it is important to note that the incentives offered via the Inflation Reduction Act — one of the biggest legislative achievements of the Biden Administration — may not be around forever. With the changing presidential administrations, incoming President Donald Trump has vowed to "rescind all unspent funds under the misnamed Inflation Reduction Act," per the Salt Lake Tribune.

Rescinding the Inflation Reduction Act would be a bit more complicated than a presidential declaration, requiring approval from Congress as well, so it is unclear exactly how this will all play out — but there is truly no time like the present when it comes to claiming the incentives for making planet-friendly home improvements.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Even without the incentives, switching to a heat pump water heater would save you money in the long run, all while producing fewer planet-overheating gases and toxic fumes in and around your home. With the incentives — which are still on the table until further notice — the equation shifts even more dramatically in favor of the new technology.

🗣️ Should the government continue to give tax incentives for energy-efficient home upgrades?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.















