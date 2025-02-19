Is your water heater running out of steam? This ultra-efficient upgrade could save you $5,100

Even though it costs more upfront to install a heat pump water heater, this expense can be offset by the money saved on your utility bills.

The average water heater lasts about 12 years — is it time to replace yours? Consider switching to a heat pump water heater to save thousands of dollars over the next decade.

Heat pump water heaters can be two to three times more efficient than conventional water heaters, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. They move heat from one place to another instead of generating heat directly.

"Most homeowners who have heat pumps use them to heat and cool their homes. But a heat pump also can be used to heat water—either as [a] stand-alone water heating system, or as [a] combination water heating and space conditioning system," the department said.

Even though it costs more upfront to install a heat pump water heater, this expense can be offset by the money saved on your utility bills, the pump's low operating costs, and incentives provided by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Passed in 2022 under the Biden Administration, the IRA offers both a tax credit and a rebate to homeowners for installing a heat pump water heater.

Since President Trump took office in January, he has signed executive orders that may halt incentives for manufacturers and consumers who adopt cleaner technologies like heat pump water heaters. He has consistently said that he plans to eliminate subsidies like this.

Any major changes to the IRA will ultimately require an act of Congress, so its future is still uncertain. But taking advantage of the available incentives sooner rather than later could be worth thousands of dollars in the long run.

There are many accessible options available for getting started. Cala's highly customizable smart heat pump water heaters help homeowners drastically decrease their energy bills and environmental impact.

The company simplifies the process by letting you set your preferences on an app so the heater learns your water usage habits and heats water exactly when it's needed. Cala says that its customers can see lifetime savings of more than $5,100 when compared to an electric resistance water heater.

For more tips on upgrading your technology and appliances, check out TCD's guide on making your house a smart home.

