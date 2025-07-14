Homeowner seeks unbiased opinions on appliance upgrade after plumber offers questionable advice: 'I am always suspicious'

In a Reddit thread, one homeowner turned to the r/Plumbing community for help after getting unexpected advice from a professional about heat pumps.

When it comes to home upgrades, especially ones that promise long-term savings, it can be difficult and draining to figure out who or what to trust.

In the post, the homeowner explains that their plumber discouraged them from installing a hybrid model, citing concerns about maintenance, repair costs, and complexity.

The poster, rightfully skeptical, turned to Reddit for second opinions.

One particularly detailed comment came from a Redditor who is also a plumber and owns a heat pump water heater in a cold climate.

They shared that while the system is a bit louder than a standard electric model and requires a drain for condensation, it also cools and dehumidifies the space it's in, and has saved them a noticeable amount on their energy bill.

"In ideal conditions it utilizes only about 25% the power of a standard tank," they wrote, recommending sizing up or using High Demand mode for larger households.

They also pointed out that most models come with a 10-year warranty and aren't as hard to service as some assume.

While not all plumbers are familiar with hybrid models, demand is growing. More cities are moving away from gas appliances, and more homeowners are choosing electrified options that reduce pollution and cut energy costs.

"I am always suspicious when someone suddenly worries about my financial wellbeing. Is there a reason why plumbers are reluctant to install water heaters with heat pump?" one commenter wrote.

"It only cost about $300 more than a regular one when we bought [it] and has saved us that much in the 5 years it has been installed. If it goes bad tomorrow, we have already saved more than what the cost difference was and would replace it with another one," wrote another commenter in the thread.

They also save enough to pay for themselves in a couple of years vs a tanked electric or gas hot water," another Redditor wrote. "It's a win-win."

