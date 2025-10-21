Homeowners tout high-tech appliance after plumber offers unexpected suggestion: 'Our power bill has halved'

A homeowner turned to Reddit for a second opinion after a plumber recommended a heat pump water heater to save money.

The homeowner explained their situation in the r/diynz subreddit, a DIY community for people based in New Zealand.

"We were looking at switching to gas, but the plumber suggested looking into heat pump hot water because gas is getting expensive," the Redditor said.

Despite the higher upfront cost, the Redditor said the switch could save them more money on energy down the road — and they're not wrong.

"Our power bill has halved since we installed ours," one commenter wrote.

"We've had an Econergy for over 11 years - never missed a beat and power bill dropped significantly (family of 4)," another Reddit user commented.

According to Rewiring America, switching to a heat pump water heater can save homeowners hundreds on energy bills. And, thanks to federal incentives, people in the United States can get help with the upfront cost, too. Households can save 30% on installation, capped at $2,000.

However, homeowners looking to take advantage of the federal incentives should make their purchase sooner rather than later. The tax credit is set to expire at the end of the year.

For those preparing to make the upgrade, LG has a wide variety of efficient water heaters. Per the U.S. Department of Energy, water heating typically accounts for 18% of home energy use. Heat pump water heaters, like the ones from LG, are two to three times more efficient than traditional units.

There are other home electrification upgrades that can lower energy costs, too, like installing solar panels. EnergySage provides a free service that helps homeowners compare quotes from installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Leasing panels is a great alternative for homeowners on a budget. Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program will install panels for no money down. Also, upgrading to a heat pump can save about $400 per year on energy. Mitsubishi can help customers find the right device for their home.

