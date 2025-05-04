Homeowner sparks debate after questioning plumber's strange appliance advice: 'We are not going forward with [it]'

A Reddit post has ignited debate over a lesser-known energy practice and what makes the most sense when it comes to keeping your home comfortable and efficient.

The discussion began when a homeowner posted in the r/heatpumps subreddit about advice from their plumber that left them not knowing what to do. Wanting to replace their gas hot water heater with a heat pump water heater, they inquired with a plumber.

But the plumber's take wasn't what they expected. According to the post, the plumber warned that installing a heat pump water heater would both crowd their basement and make it noticeably colder.

The implication? That upgrading to this energy-efficient system would essentially "refrigerate" the basement, since it doesn't emit heat the way a gas unit does.

"Seems crazy to refrigerate the basement then put on space heaters to warm it up, so we are thinking instead of keeping the 13yo gas water heater for now and when it conks out putting in a conventional electric water heater," said the original post. "Anyone with similar scenarios or advice?"

Despite this plumber's advice, the evidence seems to point to the contrary.

Upgrading to the right appliances — like a heat pump water heater — can actually lead to major savings on energy bills. Homeowners can save hundreds each year by switching to a heat pump water heater, and there are certain incentives available to consumers who are interested in upgrading their current systems.

These incentives might not be around forever, however, as former President Donald Trump has openly supported eliminating such subsidies. Since major changes would require an act of Congress, acting sooner rather than later could mean thousands in savings.

One company making big strides in this space is Cala, whose smart heat pump water heaters help homeowners reduce both their utility bills and carbon footprint. These highly customizable units heat water precisely when it's needed, boosting efficiency while ensuring comfort.

"Why heat a house to have a heat pump water heater pull heat out and dump it into water? HPWH are best used in warm climates and are ideal to install in hot and humid garages," said one commenter. "Heating dominant climates don't seem like a good use. The southeast and especially Florida seems to make sense."

"That was my conclusion and why we are not going forward with the initially planned project, but I wanted to crowdsource it to see if I was thinking about it correctly," the OP responded.

This unusual piece of advice may have sounded logical in theory, but in practice, more efficient and climate-friendly options are not only available but also more affordable than ever before.

