Homeowner gets honest about bill savings after upgrading to an ultra-efficient water heater: 'States have huge incentives on these'

If you're a homeowner, saving money on your monthly bills is probably very high on your list of priorities. From heating and cooling costs to your monthly electricity bill, the price of homeownership can quickly pile up.

One Redditor found a cost-saving life hack after installing a heat pump water heater in their home.

In a post to r/heatpumps, the homeowner shared a screenshot of their monthly electricity usage, which was extremely low thanks to their heat pump water heater. "The compressor only draws around 450-500 watts in heat pump only mode and only uses an incredible 2-3 kwhs a day," the original poster wrote.

Heat pump water heaters work by transferring heat from the surrounding air to heat water in a storage tank, rather than generating heat directly. This process can be much more energy efficient than those of traditional electric or gas water heaters. And since heat pumps don't need to convert fuel into heat, you can save money on your energy costs.

On top of saving money on monthly bills, you can also receive significant incentives thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act and other local and state tax credits. However, the Trump administration has signaled a desire to eliminate federal tax incentives. While this would require an act of Congress, it may be wise to take advantage of this money-saving opportunity sooner than later.

Opting to make the switch to a heat pump water heater can not only help reduce your monthly bills but make your home more efficient as well. Homeowners can also benefit from a hefty reduction of emissions around their properties.

In the comments section, many users were related to the OP.

"I installed a heat pump water heater and I am amazed by its efficiency," one wrote. "Paired with my solar PV, it is essentially free hot water for me."

"Check your utility for rebates," another said. "Almost all the New England states have huge incentives on these anywhere from $700-1000."

"My heat pump water heater uses 120 KW on average monthly," someone else shared.

"I'm using between 2kw and 3.5kw a day so far depending on laundry, " a fourth user noted. "My ROI is about a year once I factored in materials to install properly."

