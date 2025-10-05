  • Home Home

Homeowner shares honest thoughts after ditching water heater for trendy model: 'I've been monitoring our household power usage'

"The way to go."

by Alyssa Ochs
"The way to go."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Heat pump water heaters have been receiving a lot of attention lately due to the federal incentives available for this energy-efficient upgrade. Homeowners have been able to save 30% on installation, plus up to $2,000 through tax credits and a $1,750 rebate. 

Although many federal home appliance upgrades are expiring at the end of the year, heat pump water heaters will always continue to save homeowners money on their monthly energy bills. 

In a post to r/heatpumps, one Reddit user shared that they were shocked at how little energy their new heat pump water heater uses. 

"The way to go."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"The way to go."
Photo Credit: Reddit

"We just got solar installed, so I've been monitoring our household power usage very closely the last few weeks," the homeowner explained.  

To accompany photos of the new appliance, the OP wrote about how quiet and effective it is for heating and cooling. Without changing their daily habits, the heat pump only uses about 1.2 kilowatt-hours of energy per day. 

"If you're on the fence about a heat pump water heater, I can't encourage you enough," they wrote

This homeowner's honest review of their AO Smith heat pump water heater is helpful because it highlights the numerous benefits of making the switch from old, outdated water heaters

Heat pump water heaters can help you save money on energy bills, reduce household pollution, and increase your resilience when faced with climate-induced extreme weather events. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently

Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems.

With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products.

You can save even more money by powering your new water heater with solar panels. EnergySage provides a free service to help homeowners save thousands of dollars on solar installations from trusted local installers. 

If buying solar panels isn't within your budget, consider leasing them through Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program

Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to buy a heat pump?

Lower energy bills 💰

Better temperature control 🌡️

Helping the planet 🌎

I'd never buy a heat pump 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

LG offers a wide selection of efficient water heaters to help you conserve energy and save money, making it an excellent option for those looking to try one for themselves, as seen in this Reddit post. 

On LG's website, you can also find information on how to qualify for tax credits and rebates that are still available. 

Reddit users appreciated the OP's assessment of the heat pump water heater and shared their feedback in the comments. 

"Heat pump only mode is the way to go with these things," one Redditor wrote. "It's amazing how little energy they use."

"Easily one of the best things I've ever done to my house," another Redditor shared

"Gas companies are furious," someone else commented

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x