Homeowner shares honest thoughts after ditching water heater for trendy model: 'I've been monitoring our household power usage'

Heat pump water heaters have been receiving a lot of attention lately due to the federal incentives available for this energy-efficient upgrade. Homeowners have been able to save 30% on installation, plus up to $2,000 through tax credits and a $1,750 rebate.

Although many federal home appliance upgrades are expiring at the end of the year, heat pump water heaters will always continue to save homeowners money on their monthly energy bills.

In a post to r/heatpumps, one Reddit user shared that they were shocked at how little energy their new heat pump water heater uses.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"We just got solar installed, so I've been monitoring our household power usage very closely the last few weeks," the homeowner explained.

To accompany photos of the new appliance, the OP wrote about how quiet and effective it is for heating and cooling. Without changing their daily habits, the heat pump only uses about 1.2 kilowatt-hours of energy per day.

"If you're on the fence about a heat pump water heater, I can't encourage you enough," they wrote.

This homeowner's honest review of their AO Smith heat pump water heater is helpful because it highlights the numerous benefits of making the switch from old, outdated water heaters.

Heat pump water heaters can help you save money on energy bills, reduce household pollution, and increase your resilience when faced with climate-induced extreme weather events.

You can save even more money by powering your new water heater with solar panels. EnergySage provides a free service to help homeowners save thousands of dollars on solar installations from trusted local installers.

If buying solar panels isn't within your budget, consider leasing them through Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program.

LG offers a wide selection of efficient water heaters to help you conserve energy and save money, making it an excellent option for those looking to try one for themselves, as seen in this Reddit post.

On LG's website, you can also find information on how to qualify for tax credits and rebates that are still available.

Reddit users appreciated the OP's assessment of the heat pump water heater and shared their feedback in the comments.

"Heat pump only mode is the way to go with these things," one Redditor wrote. "It's amazing how little energy they use."

"Easily one of the best things I've ever done to my house," another Redditor shared.

"Gas companies are furious," someone else commented.

