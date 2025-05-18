  • Home Home

Homeowners debate common appliance myth as outdated water heater nears replacement: 'I don't know if it's practical'

The post revives a complicated debate in the world of water heating.

by Mandela Namaste
Photo Credit: iStock

A complicated debate was recently revived on Reddit — whether to upgrade from a gas-powered water heater to an electric one. 

On the r/homeowners subreddit, the original poster stated that they lived in Buffalo, New York, and asked if anyone from a similarly cool climate had had similar conversations.

"I would like to go electric in the process of moving this house slowly away from fossil fuels but I don't know if it's practical," the OP wrote. They added that they were considering a heat pump water heater but did not have the resources to install heat pump heating and cooling for the entire house at the moment.

On paper, this is a no-brainer. Upgrading to a heat pump water heater is the clear choice. According to heat pump water heater maker Cala, the average household can save around $250 yearly by switching from a gas water heater to a HPWH, and if you're transitioning from a fossil fuel system like the OP, the savings can be over $600 a year — adding up to thousands in savings over the lifetime of the unit. 

The Inflation Reduction Act offers incentives associated with the purchase of a heat pump water heater and other high-efficiency appliances. However, it's prudent to take advantage of these benefits sooner rather than later, as President Donald Trump has said that he wants to eliminate the IRA subsidies. Major changes to the IRA would require congressional approval, so at the moment, its future remains uncertain.

No matter what happens with the IRA, though, private companies are hard at work attempting to meet homeowners' needs at reasonable prices.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Cala is one such company. Its highly customizable smart heat pump water heaters help homeowners drastically decrease their energy bills and environmental footprint while increasing their comfort at home by heating water exactly when it's needed. For more information, check out TCD's recent profile of Cala's mission and offerings. 

