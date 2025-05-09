Homeowner searches for appliance advice after learning about lucrative government rebates: 'Is this doable?'

They are not alone in making this change.

Keeping homes comfortable usually involves reliable hot water, but the energy that takes isn't cheap. Luckily, people are finding huge savings with heat pump water heaters.

It might sound like a big change, but switching the kind of water heater you use is easier — and more lucrative — than you might think. Thanks to tax rebates and credits under the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners can save thousands of dollars on the purchase and installation of a heat pump water heater.

Plus, these systems only need electricity, and they use it in smart, efficient ways. That means your monthly bills can also take a breather.

One curious Redditor learned about all this after asking for tips in r/heatpumps. They explained how their water heater will need to be replaced soon, and they were thinking about getting something better.

"I am interested in putting in an electric [heat pump water heater]," they wrote. "There are great rebates for it where I live and I'd like to be less dependent on oil."

They attached photos of their basement utility room and described the layout.

"Is this doable?" they asked the community.

The resounding answer was yes — and the change would be cut and dry for the homeowner.

How it's helping

Standard water heaters need an oil or gas tank to keep your showers steaming. A heat pump water heater uses a simple refrigerant system to pull heat from the air — pretty much like your refrigerator in reverse.

That design doesn't just save you money. By decreasing how much planet-heating fuel your home burns, you also help keep Earth cool and safe for all.

Some heat pump water heaters, including Cala's, take the concept to another level. The company's product can be integrated into homes with a customizable heating schedule. This feature lets people always have hot water when they need it, and it lowers their energy bills and environmental impact.

Cala heat pump water heaters are eligible for a range of government rebates, but those may not be around forever. President Donald Trump has said he'd like to roll back many of the IRA's incentives, though Congress would need to approve changes.

What everyone's saying

As the original poster discovered, they are not alone in making this change.

"We had that set-up," one commenter wrote. "The HPWH switch paid for itself in less than three years."

"This looks like the set-up we had," another added. "The system works great for us."

"Looks like an easy swap," a third said.

