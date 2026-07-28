Canadian homeowner gets a $3,900 compressor quote, and a heat pump costs nearly the same

"It'll cover most of your shoulder season and even a chunk of winter."

A Canadian homeowner is facing a frustrating decision that has become increasingly common: pay thousands of dollars to repair a relatively young air conditioner or spend nearly the same amount on a new heat pump instead.

In this case, the choice became even more complicated because rebates appeared to bring the upfront cost of a heat pump close to that of a standard AC replacement, even in a city known for punishing winters like Winnipeg.

What happened?

Posting on Reddit, the homeowner explained that warranty coverage did not apply to the AC unit because they were the second owner, even though their "current 6 years old Lennox compressor died." They said they had been quoted "5500 Cad [$3,902] to replace the compressor," adding that it "does not make sense at all."

Rather than sink that much money into a repair, the homeowner began weighing a full replacement. They said they were choosing between "a new AC unit or Heat pump as there are some rebates," but noted that "after rebate it costs almost the same."

They also shared details about the house: a 1,250-square-foot bungalow with a finished basement and a high-efficiency gas furnace that is also six years old. Given those conditions, the homeowner asked: "Do you guys suggest to install a heat pump instead of an AC in Winnipeg weather?"

Heat pumps are far more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems because they move heat instead of generating it, and they can provide both heating and cooling in one unit. Along with any available tax credits and rebates that reduce upfront costs, they also provide long-term savings.

If you're considering a replacement like the OP is, you can compare equipment and installer options by checking out EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace.

Why does it matter?

A failed compressor is one of those home issues that can turn a repair decision into a full-system rethink almost overnight.

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In a place like Winnipeg, temperature extremes put heating and cooling systems under heavy stress. For households that already have a gas furnace, a heat pump can sometimes work as part of a hybrid setup, handling heating and cooling for much of the year while the furnace remains available during the coldest stretches.

The homeowner also asked, "Does it help to lower the overall hydro bill?" The answer depends on factors including local utility rates, insulation, equipment sizing, and how often backup heat is needed.

For people who do not need a whole-home replacement, Merino offers single-room, ultra-efficient HVAC systems at a lower price point. The company's targeted heating and cooling option can be installed in under an hour, which may appeal to homeowners looking for a smaller, faster upgrade.

What can I do?

Getting multiple bids, asking about cold-climate performance, confirming rebate eligibility, and checking whether a system pairs well with an existing furnace can all help clarify whether repair or replacement makes more sense.

It can also help to ask about brand support and service availability in your area. The original poster mentioned budget-range heat pump brands such as ProAir, Moovair, and Airtek, and warranty terms are only part of the equation if replacement parts or local technicians are difficult to find later.

Homeowners who want to go even further in cutting utility costs can also compare free solar quotes through EnergySage. With EnergySage's help, the average person can get nearly $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations.

And for anyone still trying to decide between AC and a heat pump, EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace is another place to compare options side by side.

For the OP, the decision still hinges on the same basic concerns: If "after rebate it costs almost the same," is a heat pump the better choice than AC for Winnipeg?

"For Winnipeg cold climate heat pump is definitely worth it over straight AC," a fellow Redditor commented. "It'll cover most of your shoulder season and even a chunk of winter before your gas furnace kicks in, so you'll see it in the hydro bill for sure."

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