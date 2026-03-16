Homeowner shares candid advice about installing modern HVAC technology in 100-year-old home: 'It's not for the faint of heart'

"I've been involved in several historical renovations, and this is a kind of system I haven't seen before."

Just because you own an older home doesn't mean you can't incorporate the latest, cutting-edge amenities.

To prove that point, the owner of two 100-year-old homes took to Reddit to explain how they installed modern, heat-pump HVAC systems in their vintage houses.

"It's not for the faint of heart," the original poster wrote on the subreddit r/centuryhomes. "But it's also not that hard."

The scoop

With utility bills skyrocketing across the United States, many homeowners have been looking for ways to cut down on their energy use.





To do so, a growing number of people have turned to energy-efficient heat pumps.

With space-saving designs and a variety of available options, heat pumps can work in a range of settings, including homes built without ductwork.

The original poster turned to mini-split units for their century-old homes and has been pleased with the results.

"I've been involved in several historical renovations, and this is a kind of system I haven't seen before," they said. "I was really impressed with how warm it keeps my drafty old homes."

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To learn more about heat pump options and connect with local installers, you can check out Mitsubishi's offerings. The company has partnered with TCD to help homeowners slash their energy bills while keeping their homes comfortable.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

It can still be intimidating getting started on a major home energy upgrade. Here are some resources to help you get started and cut down on the home heating and cooling costs that are subject to energy inflation.

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

HVAC upgrades are available for every home and every budget.

For example, Palmetto's HVAC leases start at a shockingly low $99 per month and include 12 years of free maintenance.

On top of being affordable, energy-efficient, and effective at heating and cooling rooms, mini-split heat pumps offer additional benefits.

"We eschewed the ducting for multiple reasons that include: to mitigate the migration of dust and allergens, individual room control," the poster explained in the comments.

To save even more money on home energy bills, many homeowners have paired their electric heat pumps with home solar systems. EnergySage offers free, easy-to-use tools that make it simple to find solar installers in your area while saving customers up to $10,000.

The free Palmetto Home app allows you to unlock up to $5,000 in rewards by completing challenges like reducing your home energy use, further amplifying those savings.

What everyone's saying

Fellow Redditors jumped into the comments to share their thoughts.

"We switched from an ancient ducted system to minisplits, and it has been so nice not to start coughing every time the heat comes on," one commenter said.

"Plus, the upstairs actually gets heat now, so my office isn't freezing all winter," they added.

"I have minisplits, mounted on the wall," another replied. "I love the ceiling mount. Wish I would have known this was an option when I had mine installed."

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