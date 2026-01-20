Homeowner shares frank review two seasons after upgrading to trendy heat pump HVAC: 'Will see how things unfold'

Heat pumps can save you money by working more efficiently than traditional HVAC systems.

You're never sure what you're going to get when you make an upgrade to your house. One homeowner was thrilled with their heat pump after getting through their first summer, and they shared their experience in the r/heatpumps subreddit.

"Loving my heat pump," they wrote alongside a photo of the frigid outdoor conditions, along with a full explanation of their experience since installing the heat pump in spring.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"The utility bill so far has been really good, to around $150 for the whole house's electricity over the summer months," the OP revealed.

During the Canadian winter, they explained they had kept their home at a comfortable 67 degrees. They had aux strips as a backup, but wrote that they didn't think they would need them.





The OP said, "Will see how things unfold."

Hearing this testimonial may not be enough for you to make the plunge, but TCD's HVAC Explorer page can help you understand your heat pump options.

The first thing you should know about heat pumps is that they work differently from traditional HVAC systems. In the hotter months, they pull heat from inside your home and transfer it outside. In the colder months, they pull heat from outside, either from the ground, air, or water, and move it inside your home.

This method of heating and cooling your home is more efficient than your traditional HVAC system, which means heat pumps can save you money. Additionally, because of how it works, it's also better for the environment, reducing the reliance on fossil fuels.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

When you are ready to access these benefits, the HVAC Explorer page can connect you to trusted partners, including Palmetto. The energy company can help you save 50% on your energy bills.

If you aren't ready for a big upgrade, Palmetto even lets you lease a new HVAC system for $0 down and as low as $99 a month. You'll also get 12 years of free maintenance, which can reduce the cost of the system over its lifetime since you aren't paying for maintenance and repairs.

The Palmetto Home app can even help you earn $5,000 in rewards that you can put toward upgrades.

Heat pumps and efficient HVACs are a great starting point for saving money on your energy bills, but you can maximize those savings by installing solar panels. TCD's Solar Explorer page is a great place to get started to compare your options.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



