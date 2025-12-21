Homeowner shares candid review after installing enormous high-tech HVAC: 'If you don't hear from me it's cause my wife killed me'

"Took one for the team and ended up ordering one of these."

Upgrading your heating and cooling systems is one of the best ways to save on utility bills, especially as energy prices continue to rise.

One Redditor was likely aware of that when they purchased a sleek — and quite large — heat pump system. They posted a video to the r/HVAC subreddit to show it off.

The video basically gave a 360-degree view of the heat pump, and the title noted that it was a 4-ton ACIQ inverter ducted heat pump. The original poster suggested that anyone looking into upgrading to a heat pump could ask questions about the switch in the comments.

"Took one for the team and ended up ordering one of these," the caption read. "It has been working great."

Besides saving money, upgrading to a heat pump cuts down on planet-warming pollution that contributes to extreme weather, such as flooding and droughts, that threaten the global food supply, cause property damage, and pose a threat to life.

That is because a heat pump is more energy efficient than typical HVAC systems and relies on electricity rather than gas.

The comment section for the video was a mixed bag.

"Get back to us in a few months," one person commented on the video.

In a reply, the OP joked, "If you don't hear from me it's 'cause my wife killed me for [messing] up and getting the wrong system."

Another Redditor reassured them, posting, "I have been running one for a year now, no issues."

