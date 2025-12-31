Homeowner shares honest thoughts three months after revamping home with super-efficient heat pump: 'Cut $13,000 off the price with rebates'

"The AC in the summer is worth it regardless of cost."

You may have heard some chatter about how heat pumps can replace traditional furnaces and save homeowners money.

But just how much of that is true? Danny (@danny.katz) set the record straight with an honest review posted to TikTok after three months of living with a heat pump.

"It's definitely been heating the home nicely," Danny says, noting that his new system is quiet and consistently keeps his home warm.

However, he acknowledged that the bigger question is the matter of cost.





The comparison to his old gas-powered rig looked better or worse month to month, depending on how cold it was outside. Yet overall, the heat pump was coming out on top.

Danny's system will also double as air conditioning in the summer, which no gas furnace can do. Plus, he got another major bonus out of the deal.

"[I] cut $13,000 off the price with rebates and discounts," he wrote in the video caption. "Overall happy."

Trimming down the upfront cost with available incentives for an all-electric heat pump is a smart move. That's because replacing old heaters that rely on gas, oil, or propane can lower your utility bills and protect you from rising prices. Not to mention, choosing electric options over polluting fuels is better for the planet.

People watching Danny's review agreed that switching over seemed like a worthwhile decision.

"My dad's gas furnace spends 2x per year as much as our electric situation I reckon," one commenter wrote.

"The AC in the summer is worth it regardless of cost," another added.

