Irish homeowner's heat pump quote sparks warnings about hidden retrofit costs

Retrofitting an older house with a heat pump can look like an easy energy-saving move on paper, but in reality, things can get complicated.

For one homeowner in Ireland, the real-world math becomes messy once retrofit work, advice from other users, and the question of summer cooling are factored in.

For a two-bedroom terrace that currently uses electric radiators, an air-to-water upgrade may cost nearly $23,000. Even at that price, some homeowners argue it may still fall short of the all-season comfort many buyers now expect.

What's happening?

After receiving a local estimate, an Irish homeowner brought their question to the busy heat pump forum on Reddit, asking, "Any idea of the average cost of fitting an A2w heat pump system for a 2 bed terraced home with only electric heating?"

In the Reddit thread, they said the end-of-terrace property measures about 775 square feet, or 72 square meters.

Many of the responses focused less on the heat pump itself and more on what the house would need around it. Because the home has electric radiators rather than wet heating, commenters said an air-to-water conversion would probably mean adding plumbing, replacing emitters with new radiators or fan-coil units, and opening up walls or floors to make it all work.

That is why some people steered the homeowner toward air-to-air instead.

As one commenter put it, "A2A sounds like it would be cheaper, more effective and a lot less hassle."

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Other replies suggested that a full air-to-water retrofit for a home like this could cost roughly $23,000 to $35,000, particularly if the owner wants components that can support cooling later.

Heat pumps are significantly more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems, and many can provide both heating and cooling from one setup. For homeowners, that can mean lower monthly utility bills, along with access to tax credits, rebates, and long-term savings; tools such as EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help people compare their options.

For households that do not need a whole-home retrofit, Merino offers single-room, ultra-efficient HVAC systems at a lower price point. Making this option a more targeted heating and cooling option.

Why does it matter?

The discussion highlights that problems can occur when electrifying older homes. The price of an install doesn't always end with purchasing the equipment. In this case, no hydronic pipework exists, so the added labor, disruption inside the home, and any cooling-related modifications can change the financial picture quickly.

Cooling came up again and again in the thread, along with concern about whether grant rules could limit the homeowner's options.

One commenter wrote, "If the system is capable of cooling out of the box, you won't qualify for the grant," adding, "If the system can't later be converted to cool, you are going to have a problem next summer."

In other words, the best choice depends on how the home is laid out, what kind of comfort the owner wants, and how future summers may feel.

The homeowner said they were chiefly trying to find the "average cost for a full install with new rads and plumbing so I don't get ripped off."

What can I do?

Before choosing a system, it helps to compare the main retrofit options side by side. Homeowners can ask installers for a room-by-room heat-loss calculation, an itemized labor-and-materials quote, and a direct answer on whether the proposed design can accommodate cooling later.

Getting estimates for both air-to-water and air-to-air setups can be useful if a house has no hydronic piping. A less complex system may leave more of the home untouched and reduce upfront costs by thousands.

Homeowners looking to cut energy bills even more can explore solar alongside electrification. EnergySage offers a free solar quotes comparison tool. If you're still weighing heating options, EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can also be a useful place to compare systems and pricing.

One commenter's argument focused on money saving today, saying, "A2A sounds like it would be cheaper, more effective and a lot less hassle."

The homeowner was focused on the long term and overall upgrades, replying, "I'm thinking 20k is reasonable because new pipework will need to be installed."

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