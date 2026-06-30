Homeowner says heat pump installer left behind alarming code violations

The problem started with wiring that the homeowner said was already incorrect.

Photos posted online show a heat pump sitting on a snow stand with one corner apparently leveled by a bolt extending beneath a shortened leg. The homeowner said the repair was supposed to address code issues, but the finished work did not appear compliant.

What happened?

The problem started with wiring that the homeowner said was already incorrect. In a post on Reddit, they said the air handler was rated for 15-amp overcurrent protection but had been connected to a 30-amp branch circuit.

The poster wrote, "They installed a new 15 amp breaker for the air handler as was required and should have been done originally and then did the work you see above."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The outdoor support became another complaint. The homeowner said the contractor cut down the snow stand legs before setting the heat pump in place, and then, after realizing the ground was uneven, "they just extended the bolt past the leg in order to level the unit."

Why does it matter?

Heat pumps can be significantly more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems, while also providing both heating and cooling.

Between tax credits, rebates, and long-term utility savings, the upgrade can make financial sense — and tools like EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help people compare heat pump options and installers.

For homeowners who want a smaller-scale option, Merino offers single-room, ultra-efficient HVAC systems at a lower price point — a targeted heating-and-cooling solution.

However, a bad installation can undercut the biggest benefits of a heat pump. If the wiring is wrong or the outdoor unit is poorly supported, homeowners could face safety risks, equipment strain, higher repair bills, and lost efficiency — all of which eat into the money-saving promise of electrification.

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Homeowners weighing a switch can also use EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace to compare installers, pricing, and available incentives before committing.

And for households looking to push energy costs even lower, solar is often the next step. EnergySage also offers a free solar quotes comparison tool.

What are people saying?

The homeowner described their frustration with the work. "I called the owner and told them not to bother sending the previous technician but to send a licensed electrician to fix this," they wrote.

They added, "Due to repeatedly being lied to about work being done to code and then finding out it was in fact not done to code, I dont trust them."

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